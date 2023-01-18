Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

APBn engaged in rampant extortion  in Rohingya camps, alleges HRW

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has alleged that Bangladesh's Armed Police Battalion (APBn) is committing extortion, arbitrary arrests, and harassment of Rohingya refugees with impunity.
They based their statements on interviews with over 40 Rohingya refugees, including 10 alleged victims, who said they were detained on apparently fabricated grounds for trafficking yaba. The organisation reviewed police reports and documented more than 16 cases of serious abuse by APBn officers, said the rights watchdog in a report released on Tuesday.
The police unit has been in charge of security of the camps since 2020.
The refugees are facing violence from criminal gangs and armed groups and therefore are already vulnerable, "Refugees and humanitarian workers report that safety has deteriorated under the APBn's oversight due to increased police abuses as well as criminal activity. Some refugees allege collusion

between APBn officers and armed groups and gangs operating in the camps," said the report.
The rights body demanded that the government investigate the allegations of abuse.
"Abuses by police in the Cox's Bazar camps have left Rohingya refugees suffering at the hands of the very forces who are supposed to protect them," said the report quoting Shayna Bauchner, Asia researcher at the HRW.
"Police generally demanded Tk10,000-40,000 (US$100-400) to avoid arrest, and Tk 50,000-100,000 ($500-1,000) for the release of a detained family member. Families often had to sell gold jewelry or borrow money for bribes or legal costs," claimed the report.
The authorities should consult refugees and humanitarian groups to improve training and monitoring of APBn units operating in the camps, the HRW noted.
"Each camp should task and train non-APBn personnel to receive complaints against police officers filed by refugees," the report said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: Study
Accept Hero Alom’s nomination papers: HC to EC
Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan admit to textbook plagiarism
Lu gave no time frame for lifting RAB sanctions: US embassy
10 killed, several injured in road accidents
The mangled remains of the ambulance that met head
APBn engaged in rampant extortion  in Rohingya camps, alleges HRW
ECNEC approves Bangabandhu  Tunnel's addl cost of Tk 315cr


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft