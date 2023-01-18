APBn engaged in rampant extortion  in Rohingya camps, alleges HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has alleged that Bangladesh's Armed Police Battalion (APBn) is committing extortion, arbitrary arrests, and harassment of Rohingya refugees with impunity.

They based their statements on interviews with over 40 Rohingya refugees, including 10 alleged victims, who said they were detained on apparently fabricated grounds for trafficking yaba. The organisation reviewed police reports and documented more than 16 cases of serious abuse by APBn officers, said the rights watchdog in a report released on Tuesday.

The police unit has been in charge of security of the camps since 2020.

The refugees are facing violence from criminal gangs and armed groups and therefore are already vulnerable, "Refugees and humanitarian workers report that safety has deteriorated under the APBn's oversight due to increased police abuses as well as criminal activity. Some refugees allege collusion



between APBn officers and armed groups and gangs operating in the camps," said the report.

The rights body demanded that the government investigate the allegations of abuse.

"Abuses by police in the Cox's Bazar camps have left Rohingya refugees suffering at the hands of the very forces who are supposed to protect them," said the report quoting Shayna Bauchner, Asia researcher at the HRW.

"Police generally demanded Tk10,000-40,000 (US$100-400) to avoid arrest, and Tk 50,000-100,000 ($500-1,000) for the release of a detained family member. Families often had to sell gold jewelry or borrow money for bribes or legal costs," claimed the report.

The authorities should consult refugees and humanitarian groups to improve training and monitoring of APBn units operating in the camps, the HRW noted.

"Each camp should task and train non-APBn personnel to receive complaints against police officers filed by refugees," the report said.

















