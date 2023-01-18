Video
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 8:02 AM
Looking for kith and kin

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Looking for kith and kin

Looking for kith and kin

Abul Kashem, a mentally unstable returnee from Saudi Arabia aged about 60, is searching for his family members since his return. Failing to get his family members, Kashem has

taken shelter to the Migration Welfare Centre of BRAC in Dhaka, according to BRAC Migration Programme head Shariful Hassan.
Abul Kashem was sent back to Bangladesh on Saturday (January 14) last with a travel pass from the shelter home of Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia as he doesn't have a passport.
He cannot recall his memories as he has been suffering for dementia (a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities), according to the BRAC official.
Due to the disease, Kashem lost his job of 25 years in the country and taken shelter at the shelter home of Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia. Later, the embassy officials sent him back with a travel pass with the support of Wages Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB) of Bangladesh.
Shariful told this correspondent that with the support of the Expatriate Welfare Desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the Armed Police Battalion members have handed over the elderly returnee migrant to the BRAC Migration Welfare Centre, which is working to support the migrants.
"So far, he recalled that he migrated to Saudi Arabia with a job around 25 years ago. His father's name is Fazel Ahmed, mother's name is Shabana and wife's name is Amena Begum. He has six daughters and three sons- Mannan, Noor Hasan and Enamul Hasan. Sometimes, he's saying that his home is in Nayabazar in Chattogram. However, sometimes saying that he's from Teknaf or Gourishankar in Pahartali of Raujan upazila," Shariful added.
According to Kashem, his younger son Enamul works in Dubai of UAE while another son Mannan works in Saudi Arabia. He claimed that before boarding Biman, he talked with his family members, he said.
Shariful urged the people concerned to provide necessary information to BRAC Migration Welfare Centre through its manager Al Amin Nayan's cell phone 01712197854, so that the elderly wage earner can be handed over to his family members.


