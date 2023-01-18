BTCL shortlisted bidders in a hurry, says rejected consultants

To speed up the operations of the state-owned company, Bangladesh Telecom Tower

BTCL shortlisted bidders in a hurry, says rejected consultantsTelecommunications Company

a plan was taken to build a 'telecom tower' to bring all the offices across Dhaka under one office.

For this reason, the government has taken a project to build a 'telecom tower' and invited international tenders to hire a consultant to expedite construction including design.

But the BTCL published the shortlist in a hurry without taking enough time to properly evaluate the experience and profile of the companies.

According to Section 115 of the PPR Rules, the matters to be contained are brochures submitted indicating the facilities and areas of expertise of the organization, description of similar work performed, work experience carried out in similar working environment and conditions. Appropriate experience among the manpower of the applicant organization professionally qualified manpower and availability of sufficient resources and financial adequacy and managerial capacity to perform the work.

The sources said the assessment under section of sub-rule 3; the project evaluation committee shall prepare a short list of not less than four and not more than seven applicants who have fulfilled the conditions specified in the request for expression of interest. The Project Evaluation Committee, have demonstrated proper and adequate ability to perform the work in question

and shall report the same to the Head of the Procurement Office with recommendations.

Aslam Hossain, BTCL Project Director, told the Daily Observer, "There was no irregularity in the appointment of design consultants in the BTCL construction project. Everything has been done according to the laws of the land."

He said that the design will be done after the appointment of the consultant. After that, tenders will be called for the construction of the structure.

In response to the complaint of the short list, Aslam said that the list of eligible people has been kept. Their complaints are baseless. They can complain to Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) and BTCL if they want. Separate panel for complaints to CPTU. There are conventional courts of the country, cases can be filed there. It was done in light of government rules.

He said, "More than seven firms cannot be shortlisted. So we have listed seven companies."

When asked how much money is being spent in the consultancy sector, he said, it is not right here. But it will be according to their proposal.

A chief executive of a company said that a notice calling for letters of interest was published in the newspaper on September 28 last. Last November 12th was the last. Some 14 companies from the country and abroad participated in it. Many consulting firms in the world expressed interest in the work.

BTCL constituted a committee to evaluate the expression of interest (EoI) as per PPR Rules. The committee has shortlisted the intending EoI bidders after selection. The shortlist consists of companies whose experience and profile are not expected to be shortlisted.

On the other hand, companies that have passed all the clauses of the rules and are internationally recognized and qualified are excluded.

Expert says, naturally, short-listing is a very time-consuming process, taking at least three months even at the fastest speed in the normal process. But the sad thing is that the short list was published last December, 14 in 2022 after just a one month gap. It is impossible to properly scrutinize thousands of pages of data of 15 companies in 22 working days of a month. So it is clear that accuracy and competence are ignored in these evaluations to give work to the particular company of their choice.

Due to hasty publication of shortlists, many companies capable of these tasks were not shortlisted. Conversely, many less efficient companies are short-listed, which is the policy aspect of PPR.

Sources said that council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat - an international organization. Big companies of the world record their work done in this organization. The organization determines the categories by selecting these checks. The help of this organization is taken in verifying the authenticity of the work done by the companies all over the world. Companies listed in the platinum category of this organization have also been excluded. Companies that have not made it to this organization have also been shortlisted.

A PPR expert said technical capability is the real factor in intellectual work. In terms of evaluation, technical efficiency marks 80 and financial value marks 20. Those companies which are technologically advanced are naturally short listed. In this case it is necessary to check whether there is any violation of this clause.


















