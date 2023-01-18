Hajj package cost may increase, agents apprehend

Though the Saudi Arabian government gave announcement that this year's Hajj packages for the domestic pilgrims would be 30 per cent cheaper than it was before last year, it's apprehended that cost of Hajj package for Bangladeshis would be increased this year due to dollar crisis, price hike of dollar and Saudi Riyal and other issues.

According to the announcement of State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan, the hajj package will likely to be announced by the end of this month.



To finalise this year's Hajj package, the cost of Biman fare will be fixed at a meeting between the ministries of Religious Affairs and Civil Aviation and Tourism and Biman Bangladesh Airlines to be held on today (Wednesday).

As the Saudi Arabian announcement of cutting cost wouldn't be effective for the pilgrim sending countries, it's apprehended that this year's pilgrimage fees would be increased a bit considering all issues.

Under the agreement signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia on January 9, a total of 1,27,198 Bangladeshis will be able to perform Hajj in 2023. Of the pilgrims, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50 per cent while the rest would be carries by Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Biman has already decided to operate Hajj flights with its own aircraft this year as well, instead of taking planes on lease.

"The Saudi government has reduced Hajj cost for only their local pilgrims but not for Bangladeshi people. Besides, there is no age limit to perform Umrah," President of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) M Shahadat Hossain Taslim told this correspondent.

He said that they are also working to fixing cost of Hajj package for this year.

"Cost of Hajj packages are fixed based on muallem fees, house rent and Biman fares. An inter-ministerial meeting today to fix the Biman fare for Hajj pilgrims," Taslim said in reply to a query.

He also hinted that the cost of Hajj packages for Bangladeshis would be increased this year due to dollar crisis and global economic condition.

"We are hopeful to announce Hajj packages by the end of this month," he said.

Earlier on January 15, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that more than 90 per cent of the economic Hajj packages have been sold so far, local media reported.

According to Dr Amr bin Reda Al Maddah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for Hajj and Umrah Services, this year's Hajj packages are 30 per cent cheaper than it was before last year.

Al Maddah added that the domestic categories are divided based on the companies providing the service. The absorptive capacity will therefore be decided according to the type of service provided in the camp.





















