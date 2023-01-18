Saudi reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims





traffic accident injuries, dialysis cases, and internal and external medical evacuation, the Saudi Gazette reads.

The insurance coverage period is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the KSA, and the scope of its coverage is only within Saudi Arabia.

The insurance policy for Umrah is a unified policy that is covered by those who perform Umrah from different Muslim countries of the world including Bangladesh.

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, cases of death and death due to natural disasters, returning the body of the deceased to his country, and blood money issued by a court ruling. It also includes covers for flight delay compensation and flight cancellation compensation, it said.

Intending Umrah performers can visit the website of the Comprehensive Insurance Program for the Guests of Rahman to view the Umrah insurance policy, verify its validity, and know services providers, it reads.



The Saudi government has announced a new insurance policy for foreign Umrah performers, which will reduce the cost of the comprehensive insurance for foreign Umrah performers by 63 per cent.The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of KSA has cut the cost from SR 235 to SR 87 with effect from January 10, according to the Saudi Gazette.It is included in the visa procedures and covers emergency cases such as treatment, admission, hospitalisation, pregnancy, emergency childbirth, emergency dental cases,