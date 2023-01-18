Video
TMGB annual  family reunion held

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The annual family gathering of Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB), a technology journalists organisation, was held at La Riviera Resort at Purbachal in the city on Friday (January 13).
Members of the organssation, families and representatives of various organizations participated in the event named TMGB Picnic-2022.
The attendees enjoyed taking part in a variety of activities from morning to evening. The celebration featured a "Who wants to be Messi" goal-post-hitting competition for kids, pillow pass and pot-breaking for females and cricket and saree-wearing competition for boys.



