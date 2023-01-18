Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 8:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

All five victims of Dhamrai kitchen gas blast are dead

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The last victim of the blast in a kitchen at Dhamrai in Dhaka has died, taking the death toll in the incident to five.
Hosne Ara, 35, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Doctors said she suffered burns on 25 per cent of her body.
The incident occurred in the house of Md Manzurul Islam, 35, a garment worker, in Islampur area early in the morning on Jan 7 when his wife Josna Begum, 25, lit up a matchstick for the stove.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence said gas accumulated in the kitchen from a leaked cylinder line caused the blast as the doors and windows were closed overnight amid winter cold.
Hosne Ara was Josna's sister. The other victims are Manzurul and Josna's 2-year-old daughter Marium, and Josna's niece Sadia Akter, 18.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TMGB annual  family reunion held
All five victims of Dhamrai kitchen gas blast are dead
Daffodil International University, in collaboration with Healthy Living by IBD
DMP arrests 38 for consuming, selling drugs in city
One held with 63 gold bars in Benapole
CID cracks down on forex trades in city
Aussie delegates meet UGC members
Indian HC Pranay Verma visits Commonwealth War Cemetery in Ctg


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft