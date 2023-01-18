All five victims of Dhamrai kitchen gas blast are dead

The last victim of the blast in a kitchen at Dhamrai in Dhaka has died, taking the death toll in the incident to five.

Hosne Ara, 35, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Doctors said she suffered burns on 25 per cent of her body.

The incident occurred in the house of Md Manzurul Islam, 35, a garment worker, in Islampur area early in the morning on Jan 7 when his wife Josna Begum, 25, lit up a matchstick for the stove.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said gas accumulated in the kitchen from a leaked cylinder line caused the blast as the doors and windows were closed overnight amid winter cold.

Hosne Ara was Josna's sister. The other victims are Manzurul and Josna's 2-year-old daughter Marium, and Josna's niece Sadia Akter, 18.

-bdnews24.com












