DMP arrests 38 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, the members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested a total of 38 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.

They also detained a total of 38 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of January 16 to 6:00am on Tuesday. -BSS













