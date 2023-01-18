One held with 63 gold bars in Benapole

BENAPOLE, Jan 17: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday detained a man along with 63 gold bars from Sharsha border area in Benapole.

The detainee is Abdur Razzak, 48, son of Shamser Sardar of Baropota village.

Tipped off, a team of BGB intercepted a man while he was trying to cross the border by a motorbike at Agrabhulat, said Commanding officer of BGB-21, Lieutenant Colonel Tanvir Rahman. Later, the BGB men seized the gold bars worth Tk 5.90 crore from his possession. -UNB











