CID cracks down on forex trades in city

The moveThe Criminal Investigation Department is carrying out raids on foreign exchange dealers at different locations in Dhaka.

The financial crime unit of CID was carrying out operations across money exchange services in five areas of the capital, said Azad Rahman, CID's additional superintendent of police, on Tuesday.

He said the drives were being held from the afternoon into the night. "It will take some time for the drive to conclude. We will talk about the details in a press briefing on Wednesday."

CID received complaints that foreign exchange traders were illegally doing business for a long time.

Several teams were conducting drives in Gulshan, Motijheel and other areas of Dhaka, according to CID officials. -bdnews24.com












