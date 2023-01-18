Aussie delegates meet UGC members

A delegation of Australian Victoria State Government, led by Michelle Wade, Victoria's Commissioner to South Asia, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the members of University Grant Commission of Bangladesh.

UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the meeting while UGC Member Dr Md Sajjad Hossen, Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir, Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda, Prof Dr Abu Taher and UGC Secretary (Additional Charge) Dr Ferdous Zaman were present, among others.

In the meeting, Michelle Wade said there are some reputed universities in Australia which are providing quality education with their high quality teaching methods.

Dr Kazi Shahidullah said, "Education has emerged as a big business in the world nowadays. But education system or investment in Bangladesh is not for business purpose." Education should be treated as a social liability rather than a commodity, he added. -BSS











