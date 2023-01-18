Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Militant’ Al-Amin’s body removed from grave to hide murder evidence: Father

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

CUMILLA, Jan 17: Militants removed the body of Aminur Rahman Al-Amin, a suspected member of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, from a grave in Bandarban to sweep the evidence of his murder under the carpet, his father insists.
Al-Amin and dozens of other youths had travelled to remote forests in the Chattogram Hill Tracts to train with the help of Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, known as the Bawm Party, police said. The young man from Cumilla was killed by fellow members of Jamatul Ansar and buried deep into the hilly forest, police said on Sunday, citing arrested suspects.
The law enforcers went to the site, a gorge two kilometres from Muangmual Para in Ruma, to retrieve the body on Monday.
They took Al-Amin's father Nurul Islam with them to identify the body, but it was not to be found in the grave.
Citing one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy from Cumilla, the Rapid Action Battalion said Al-Amin was buried after he died from hunger and disease in the remote forest on Nov 25.
Nurul said he saw some sandals, clothes and cooking pots there. "The RAB suspects someone removed the body from the grave."
"I also suspect the militants killed my son and removed the body to hide evidence because he might have wanted to return after realising his mistake."
Describing the "death" of his son as a murder, he demanded government action to punish those who misled the youths to join militancy. Nurul is also thinking about bringing charges over the incident.
Mamun Shibli, chief executive of Ruma Upazila administration, said they went to exhume the body on Monday, but found only some pieces of evidence.
The evidence included a blanket, said Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station. "It's obvious that the place was dug recently."
The authorities prepared to go to Muangmual Para on Sunday, but abandoned the plans due to dense fog. Shibli said they had to use rope to reach the place on Monday.
Alamgir said the arrestees might have misled the law enforcers for some unknown reason, or the body was buried somewhere else, or the militants may have removed it after hearing about the court order to exhume the body.
Al-Amin was a third-year undergraduate student at Cumilla Victoria College. Nurul filed a general diary with police on Sept 1, 2022, after the young man went missing. Later, police found out he was among at least 55 youths who left home to join Jamatul Ansar, a newly formed Islamist militant group.
Besides study, Al-Amin helped Nurul to run his business. "It never appeared from his activities that he would join militancy. I am lost for words. We thought we would at least get my son's body. I'm unable to console his mother. God knows what'll we do."
The Rapid Action Battalion on Thursday said it arrested five suspected members of Jamatul Ansar in the remote forests of Roangchhari and Thanchi. The suspects allegedly had training at the camps of the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in the hill tracts.
The suspects have been identified as Nizamuddin Hiron alias Yusuf, 30, Sadikur Rahman Sumon alias Farkun, 30, Saleh Ahmed alias Saiha, 27, Bayezid Islam alias Bairu, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
TMGB annual  family reunion held
All five victims of Dhamrai kitchen gas blast are dead
Daffodil International University, in collaboration with Healthy Living by IBD
DMP arrests 38 for consuming, selling drugs in city
One held with 63 gold bars in Benapole
CID cracks down on forex trades in city
Aussie delegates meet UGC members
Indian HC Pranay Verma visits Commonwealth War Cemetery in Ctg


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft