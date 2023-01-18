

Horrors of Microplastics unveiled



A separate study estimated that there are around 24.4 trillion fragments of Microplastics in the upper regions of the world's oceans. And they are not just ubiquitous in water - but are widely spread out in soils on land too and can even end up in the food we eat - meaning that there are enough reasons to fear - we may be consuming tiny fragments of plastic with almost every bite we take.



The point, however, Microplastics can leak toxic chemicals into the soil. Not only are they made from potentially harmful chemicals that can be released into the environment as they break down, but the dangerous material can also absorb other toxic substances, essentially allowing them to contaminate agricultural land where they can leach into the soil.



While these are some of the alarming findings in the global scenario, plastic pollution reality in Bangladesh is no less horrific.



According to a 2021 World Bank report, Bangladesh was one of the top countries in the world in terms of plastic pollution due to insufficient and inefficient plastic waste management. The annual per capita plastic consumption in Dhaka alone in that year was reported to have been 22.25kg. The number is more than three times the national average for urban areas.



Of some 650 tonnes of plastic waste collected in Dhaka alone, only 37.2 percent is recycled while the rest ends up in landfills, water bodies, playgrounds, roads and sea beaches among other places. To add further, the sorry state of our rivers is testament to the environmental disaster that has been created by our apathy towards plastic pollution.



Needs be mentioned, climate change and environmental pollution are two sides of the same coin. And despite the government�s repeated declarations on successful climate diplomacy and tackling of climate change, it has noticeably failed on both counts, to bring down plastic pollution as well as efficiently manage mounting plastic wastes.



We call on our environment, health and climate authorities to take stock of the Environmental Working Group�s latest report on the horrific truths about Microplastics.



Last of all, it is not that we are short of polices and resources, but there seems to be none to act on them or to make the best of those resources.



It is upsetting enough.

