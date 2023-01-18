Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 8:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Create a healthy political environment

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Dear Sir
There was a time when politics was a means of practising patriotism, honesty, compassion, and selflessness. The main objective of politics was to ensure people's welfare. But nowadays politics has become a tool to earn money as well as to exercise power. Politicians often earn money through various illegal practices. Students also join politics for the same purpose. We, of course, need young people to join politics. But we need educated young people with good intentions. The situation is quite different from what we need. The question is: How much can the less-educated young politicians contribute to the nation's welfare? Or are they a burden for us?

At present, our educated young generation avoids politics. But to create a healthy political environment in the country, they must step up. I think senior politicians have to take the responsibility to encourage them to join politics for the sake of public good. Our country is moving forward economically. With good people joining politics, we can definitely make more progress both socially and economically.

Shafiqul  Qarim
Student, Department of Leather and Textile  Engineering, University of Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Create a healthy political environment
Ben-Gvir’s behavior a natural outcome of Zionism
Discriminatory policies making local agrochemicals a ‘Bonsai Sector’
Pledges made at COP-27 , what next?
Restoring values in the making of a nation
Bangladesh-Myanmar ‘fish, salt and areca nut diplomacy’
Nations must do more to combat malnutrition
Davos 2023 hosts global elite amid recession fears


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft