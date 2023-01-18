

Pledges made at COP-27 , what next?



Loss and Damage (L&D) is linked to adaptation and mitigation because it happens when efforts to reduce emissions are not ambitious enough and when adaptation efforts are unsuccessful or impossible to implement. IPCC�s 6th Assessment Report, published in February 2022, acknowledges that as the magnitude of climate change increases.Alongside the likelihood of exceeding adaptation limits. Thus intervening in L&D compensation becomes more important than ever.



Back in 1991, when the UNFCC was getting shape as an institution, Vanuatu on behalf of smallisland states, proposed to initiate financial insurance schemes for the countries vulnerable to sea level rise but the plea was rejected. Then we saw the issue again raised in 2007 at Bali and much later in 2013, the Warsaw International Mechanism on Loss and Damage (WIM) was drafted.



Later on, Paris Agreement declared it as one of the three pillars of climate change and in 2019, UNFCC parties set up Santiago Network on loss and damage (SNLD) to offer technical assistance to climate-affected countries.



Notably, the Glasgow conference of 2021 (COP 27) was a milestone as it asked the developing countries to set up financing mechanism and also intensified the dialogue between parties. Lastly in COP 27, the momentum got its reward with the pledge a financial mechanism and this enables further dialogue to measure L&D as well as to offer a practical way to compensate the climate-induced damages and not to create sense of liability or litigation.



Indeed, Bangladesh is much more advanced in all the frontiers of climate action, having smart policy, proven records of adaptation, nature-based solutions, and inoculators that really make difference in the negotiation process. That is why much of the world is looking forward to learning from Bangladesh on the operationalization process for L&D.



Importantly, Bangladesh did set up a mechanism for loss and damage in 2010 particularly for the sudden onset disasters and the practicality of that mechanism can be assessed further for more comprehensive framework for loss and damage. For L&D financing, there are two schools of thoughts-one around disaster management and the other on climate-induced disaster incidents.



We should keep in mind that at COP27, when loss and damage funding arrangements were added to the agenda, countries agreed that outcomes would be �based on cooperation and facilitation, and [would] not involve liability or compensation.� This provided the assurances developed countries were looking for to allow the negotiations to proceed.



The most important thing- is which incidents to be considered for L&D financing as countries like Bangladesh has records of embracing the number of disaster events throughout the year due to its geographical position and other added factors and of course experiencing both slow onset and sudden onset.



The reliable mechanisms to track and identify the climate-induced impacts is important and better to have sectoral provisions-which geographical areas experience repeated loss and especially in which sectors are affected. Joint Needs Assessment (JNA)practiced by disaster management professionals can be an example, especially the geographical demarcation and sectoral division may be a good example to generate ideas.



Secondly, the historical data sets are crucial to strengthen the position of the obvious reason for having numerous disaster events at different time scales. The other issue is to introduce the simplest way to get climate financing, especially for vulnerable countries that lack resources but require support urgently. For that, institutional backup is the key.



Remarkably, we have theNationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and these are mostly focusing on mitigation and adaptation, so for L&D, do we need to have a new strategy or just to modify the existing ones. In this regard, adequate research on loss and damage is essential to strengthening the position.



The time has come to showcase efficient operational modalities for both adaptation and mitigation.Climate plans and policies should account for loss and damage alongside mitigation and adaptation. The research and knowledge development is vital to fill up the dots and it would further strengthen the negotiation process.



Hopefully, we would again demonstrate our good intentions on climate action and pioneer with appropriate loss and damage compensation mechanism. However, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will preside over COP 28 in Dubai.So it would be an intriguing one indeed for the negotiators asking for climate justice.



Most importantly, the questions obviously would come again-who to pay whom and for what purpose when talking about climate-induced loss and damage! So, the L&D advocates, need to be more agile, strategic, and smart than ever.



- The writer is a climate change practitioner



















