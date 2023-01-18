Video
Pak PM makes conditional talks offer to arch-rival India

‘We have learnt our lesson...’: Shehbaz Sharif\'s message to Modi

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

We have learnt our lesson...: Shehbaz Sharif's message to ModiISLAMABAD, Jan 17: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has offered his Indian counterpart talks over all outstanding issues, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reports.
"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is let's sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues, like Kashmir," Sharif said in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, telecast by Pakistan's state run TV on Tuesday.
He said he had taken up the issue with UAE's president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in his recent visit to the Emirates.
"He's a brother of Pakistan. He also has good relations with India. He can play a very important role to bring the two countries on the talking table," Sharif said.
The Indian foreign affairs ministry didn't respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.
The two arch-rival nuclear powers have fought three wars since independence from British rule in 1947. Two of the wars were over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region, which both the nations claim. Each controls half of it.
The two neighbours got closer to a full scale war in 2019 when India launched an air strike inside Pakistan to target what New Delhi said was a militant training facility.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for "serious and sincere talks" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "burning points like Kashmir." In an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, Sharif said that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour.
"My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Modi is that let's sit down on the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources," Shehbaz Sharif said.
In an interview with Dubai-based Arabic news channel, Pakistan Prime Minister said, "We have had three wars with India, and they have only brought more misery, poverty, and unemployment to the people."    -REUTERS, NDTV


