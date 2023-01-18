Video
EU takes on US, China over clean tech in Davos

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

DAVOS, Jan 17: The EU's chief announced ambitious plans Tuesday to challenge China and the United States in the race for clean-tech industries, as a battle over green trade emerged at the World Economic Forum.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed what she described as "aggressive attempts" to lure Europe's clean-tech industrial capacities to China and other countries. "China heavily subsidies its industry and restricts access to its market for EU companies," she told the world's global political and business elite at the annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.
"We will not hesitate to open investigations if we consider that our procurement or other markets are being distorted by such subsidies."
She also renewed European concerns over the US Inflation Reduction Act, a climate subsidy package worth around $370 billion, though she said both sides have been working to find "solutions" that could include allowing EU-made electric cars to benefit from the act.    -AFP







