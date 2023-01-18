Video
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023
Judge court rejects Jamaat Ameer’s bail

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

The judge court also rejected the bail prayer of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman in connection with a militancy case filed with Jatrabari Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
Judge Faysal Atique-Bin-Kader of First Additional Sessions Judge Court passed the bail rejection order on Tuesday after hearing on a  petition, said Advocate Md Kamal Uddin. Earlier several times his bail petitions were rejected in the CMM case. Against the CMM court bail rejection order the defence lawyer moved the case in the session's judge court on Tuesday.
A team of CTTC arrested Shafiqur Rahman from his Bashundhara house on December 12 last year in the case.According to the CTTC, Jamaat Amir son  Rafat is the Sylhet regional coordinator of Al-Qaeda-inspired militant outfit Ansar Al Islam. He  was involved in 'Chhatra Shibir', student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami and he was 'Shathee' (an active member) of this organisation. The CTTC footage also claimed Jamaat Amir  Dr Shafiqur  has inspired and also financed eleven youths who left home for so called 'Jihad' on behalf of the Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' for joining Kuki-Chin National Army's training camp in Bandarban.
His son  (Rafat) was Sylhet's regional leader of Ansar Al Islam, later the Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' and inspired youths to join the new outfit and had been doing dawat activities in Sylhet region.



