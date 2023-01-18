BNP-police clash in Ctg: 4 cases filed

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 17: The police on Tuesday filed four cases over Monday's clashes between police and BNP activists at Kazir Dewri in the port city.

The police filed the cases against Metropolitan BNP convener Shahadat Hossain, member secretary Abul Hashem, 90 others named and 500 unidentified people, Zahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station said.

"After detaining 20 people during the clashes, 16 people were shown arrested. Although drives were conducted at various places last night, no one was arrested," he said.

The cases were filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of using explosives, attacking police and torching a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Chattogram city unit of BNP organised a protest rally in front of the party office at Nasiman Bhaban on Monday to realise 10-point demand as well as in protest against electricity price hike.

When BNP leaders and activists were going to join the rally around 3:30pm, police charged batons to disperse them, triggering the clash, said Idris Ali, former organising secretary of Chattogram BNP.

At least 12 BNP activists were injured in baton charges and shots fired.

However, Mostafizur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram

Metropolitan Police (South), said that police made arrangements for a peaceful rally but the BNP men attacked the police, leaving five policemen injured. He alleged that the BNP activists set a police motorcycle on fire and vandalised several shops in the area during the clash.











