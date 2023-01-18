PM to inaugurate Metro Rail extension on Jan 26

N'ganj AL leaders meet Bashundhara Group Chair for success of programme

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the construction of the extension of Metro Rail stations and lines under the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) on January 26, as part of the government initiative to extend the network surrounding Dhaka city to reduce traffic congestions and reducing the pressure of people migrating to the capital.

She would inaugurate the work at a ceremony to be held at Rupganj on the day, according to the organisers.

The leaders of Narayanganj district and Rupganj upazila units of Awami League on Tuesday held a view-exchange meeting with Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan at his residence in Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Rupganj seeking his assistance to success the programme, according to a Bashundhara Group press release.

Awami League MP from Narayanganj-4 AKM Shamim Osman, Rupganj AL General Secretary Shahjahan Bhuiyan, Vice-President Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, Rongdhanu Group Chairman Rafiqul Islam, Bashundhara Group Director Liakat Hossain, Kanchan Municipal Mayor Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, former Rupganj AL Vice-President Khandaker Abul Bashar Tuku, Daudpur UP Chairman Nurul Islam Jahangir, Rupganj UP Chairman Saladuddin Bhuiyan were present the meeting.

According to the DMTCL officials, the Metrorail network is planned to expand to the adjacent districts of Dhaka with a view to reduce traffic congestion and lessening migrating population pressure on the capital.











