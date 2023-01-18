Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mobile app to help teenagers access healthcare

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Millions of adolescents and youth in Bangladesh will be able to access health information and services through two online portals launched on Tuesday at the National Adolescent Health Conference held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city.
The Adolescent Health website and mobile application, launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with support from UNICEF and the Embassy of Sweden, aims to increase awareness and ensure easy access to physical and mental health information and services for adolescents.
"Adolescents can be powerful agents of change, and we must do all we can to empower them and to address their age-specific needs. The launch of these platforms represents the government's commitment to strengthen adolescent-friendly health services in Bangladesh," said Zahid Maleque, Minister of Health and Family Welfare.
Adolescents in Bangladesh, accounting for over 36 million of the country's population, face multiple social barriers to accessing information and health services that are essential for them to grow and thrive. Low awareness and social stigma about mental health and mental illness, for example, are widespread among communities. And when it comes to sexual and reproductive health, it is challenging for both girls and boys to seek and find trusted information and vital services.
"Adolescence is a transformative time when teenagers are exposed not only to a new sense of independence but also new challenges. Adolescents need access to information, skills and services to enable them to reduce risk, but also to grow into capable adults that form a strong foundation for the next generation and the global future. The app gives them critical health information that they may be too shy to ask from parents, peers or health professionals," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.
The Adolescent Health platforms include educational and gender-adapted guides and courses on sexual and reproductive health and rights, nutrition, violence, and physical and mental health as well as information on how and where to access adolescent-friendly health services.
To promote widespread use of the platform, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Ministry of Education will engage with adolescent clubs, youth peer groups and teachers in all secondary schools in the country.
"The Adolescent Health platforms have the potential to improve the lives of millions of girls and boys in Bangladesh. We are delighted to be a part of this initiative," said Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Judge court rejects Jamaat Ameer’s bail
BNP-police clash in Ctg: 4 cases filed
PM to inaugurate Metro Rail extension on Jan 26
Jatiya Kabita Parishad organised the 35th National Poetry Festival 2023
Mobile app to help teenagers access healthcare
Khoka’s APS jailed for 5yrs
BNP leaders get sick after hearing US Assist Secy of State: Quader
EU urges to focus on capacity-building for implementing ‘Smart BD Vision’


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft