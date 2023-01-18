Video
Home Back Page

Illegal Wealth

Khoka’s APS jailed for 5yrs

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sentenced Monirul Islam Khan, assistant private secretary (APS) to former Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka, to five years imprisonment in a case filed over amassing wealth illegally.
Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6  delivered the judgement in presence of the convict.
The court also fined Tk 84,80,251, in default of which, he will have to serve six months more in jail.
The court also acquitted Monirul's wife Shahnaj Islam from the case as her involvement with assisting Monirul to acquire the illegal wealth was not proved.
The case statement is that a team of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) detected that the former DCC Mayor Sadeque's APS Monirul Islam Khan and his wife Shahnaj Islam owned the property worth about Tk. 1,51,87,973 without known source of income. In this connection ACC Assistant Director Faruk Ahmed filed a case with Ramna Police Station on January 3 in 2019. After investigation, ACC Deputy Director(DD) Md Abul Hossain submitted a charge sheet on March 2 in 2020 against the couple.


