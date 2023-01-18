BNP leaders get sick after hearing US Assist Secy of State: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that BNP is saying that it will remove the government by bringing a tsunami, but BNP got sick after listening to US Assistant Secretary of State.

He said, "Illness started from depression. 54 parties divided into 54 opinions."

He said these in his speech as the chief guest at a discussion meeting organized by Dhaka District AL at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in the capital on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's homecoming day.

Addressing the BNP, Quader said, "Their prime leaders are in the hospital, the petty leaders are saying that they will bring the tsunami and remove the government. Talking about raising the waves of the sea in the movement, they could not raise the waves of the river."

He also said, "BNP's market is collapsing due to their depression and its coalition market is collapsing. The defeat of Sheikh Hasina's government with this coalition of despair is a message of desperation."

If you want to change the government, you have to come to the election, said Quader, saying that the government will not bother about the election. The Election Commission will hold the election.

Regarding the caretaker government, he said, there is no caretaker government system anywhere, forget unnecessary caretakers. There is no question of resignation of the Election Commission constituted by law. BNP will come to the election, it will lose everything.













