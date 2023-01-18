EU urges to focus on capacity-building for implementing ‘Smart BD Vision’

The EU has urged Bangladesh to focus on capacity-building and responding to non-traditional areas of cooperation to transform Bangladesh into a knowledge-based economy by 2041 in implementing 'Smart Bangladesh Vision.'

"E-governance a shared priority for the EU and Bangladesh in the coming years, we want to do more on non-traditional areas of cooperation. Let's focus on capacity-building and responding to those needs," said the EU ambassador.

The EU ambassador made these remarks at a consultation workshop on 'Supporting Transparent E-Governance Policies in Bangladesh' held in a city Hotel.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak spoke at the workshop as the chief guest while ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam spoke as special guest.

"Much appreciated the very active participation by ICT State Minister Palak at consultation workshop on e-governance - a shared priority for the EU and Bangladesh in the coming years," Head of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Ambassador Charles Whiteley, who delivered the closing remarks.

Meanwhile, the consultation workshop discussed and validated the preliminary findings of the 'Bangladesh Digital Readiness Assessment' draft report developed with the support of a team of external experts as part of the European Union's support to the government of Bangladesh's digital transformation policies.

To transform Bangladesh into a knowledge-based economy by 2041 ('Smart Bangladesh Vision'), the government of Bangladesh's 'Digital Bangladesh Vision' (launched back in 2009) views digital development as core to its overall economic development strategy.

The government's "E-government Master Plan" of 2019 provides a strategic guideline for government innovation using Information Communications Technology (ICT).

The EU Ambassador said they appreciate the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. "We are really with you (Bangladesh). It's a really important area for us."

He said they want to support "transparent, responsive, accountable and timely" delivery of services, something they aspire for their own people, too.

With its digital transformation policy, the European Union (EU) has extensive experience in public sector digitalisation.

Additionally, Bangladesh is part of the EU's recent "Strategy for the Indo-Pacific" (2021), in which digital governance and partnerships are defined as a key priority.

According to the 8th Five Year Plan, the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) views digital development as core to its overall development strategy and aims to transform Bangladesh into a digital economy by 2021 ('Digital Bangladesh') and to a knowledge-based economy by 2041 ('Smart Bangladesh').











