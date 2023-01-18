Video
Two killed in clash over badminton game

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 17: Two young men were killed and one was critically injured following a brawl between two groups over badminton game here on Monday night.
The deceased were Saidul Islam, 31, son of Nurul Huda and Kaysar Hamid, 28, son of Abdul Hamid.
Injured Mufiz Uddin, 21, is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.
Quoting the local people, police Inspector Nazmul Haque said some local youths were playing badminton on Monday night at Larpara, adjacent to the central bus terminal, like others days. Suddenly, two groups locked into an altercation over the game and left the place.


