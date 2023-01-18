Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODIs with back injury

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

India's Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODIs with back injury

India's Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODIs with back injury

NEW DELHI, JAN 17: A back injury has forced India batsman Shreyas Iyer out of the one-day international series against New Zealand, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.
Rajat Patidar will replace Iyer in the squad from Wednesday's opener in Hyderabad, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.
Iyer "will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management", the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.
The hosts are fresh from their 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka as they prepare for this year's 50-over World Cup at home.
India's updated ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French football president Le Graet under investigation for sexual harassment
'Proud' Murray stuns Berrettini in Australian Open five-set epic
Small stadiums, high temperatures: What Ronaldo can expect in Saudi
Coach Conrad tasked with restoring South African Test fortunes
India's Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODIs with back injury
Pant thanks 'heroes' after horror crash
Djokovic storms into second round of Australian Open
BGF president honoured by Asian Gymnastics Union


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft