Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:57 AM
Home Sports

BGF president honoured by Asian Gymnastics Union

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, the president of the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) and vice-president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) was awarded the 'Certificate of Appreciation' in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Asian Gymnastics. The Asian Gymnastics Union's president Abdulrahman Ben Saad Al-Shathri handed over the certificate to him at the 22nd Congress of the Asian Gymnastics Union on Monday. He was given the certificate in recognition of his successful arrangements of the different international tournaments including the Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship.     photo: Observer DESK


