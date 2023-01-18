Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Khulna win at last, beat Rangpur after Tamim show

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Sports Reporter

Khulna win at last, beat Rangpur after Tamim show

Khulna win at last, beat Rangpur after Tamim show

After conceding three straight defeats Khulna Tigers got their first win on Tuesday in Bangladesh Premier League 2023. They blew away Rangpur Riders by nine wickets ridding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal.
Tigers won the toss and invited Riders to bat first and bowled them out on 129 in the last ball of the innings. RRs without their regular skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan, who remained out of the match due to back pain, captained by their Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik, lost their opener Rony Talukdar in the very second delivery of the day. None of the Riders' batters could show resistance against Tigers' bowlers and Mahedi Hasan's 38 off 34 with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries, was the highest individual attainment in RRs line-up.
Parvez Hossain Emon (25), Naim Sheikh (13) and Rakibul Hasan (12) were the Rangpur batters beside Mahedi to reach two-digit figure.
Pakistani quick Wahab Riaz had a hattrick in the 20th over, hauled four wickets for 14 runs to destroy RR's batting line-up. Riaz's compatriot Amad Butt picked three and local spinner Nahidul Islam got two wickets respectively.
Chasing an easy 130-run target, KTs reached the post losing the wicket of Munim Shahriar, who scored 21 off as many balls. Tigers were on 41 at that juncture of the game. Later on, absolute domination with the bat from Tamim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy helped them to clinch the maiden victory with 10 balls remaining.
Tamim remained unbeaten picking up his first fifty in the current season BPL, swung bat for 60 off 47. The dashing opener hit four boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Joy on the contrary, was slow in terms of scoring rate, who was batting till the last to assemble 38 runs off 42 balls.
Azmatullah Omarzai was the lone successful Riders' bowler to seize the wicket of Munim.
Wahab Riaz was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French football president Le Graet under investigation for sexual harassment
'Proud' Murray stuns Berrettini in Australian Open five-set epic
Small stadiums, high temperatures: What Ronaldo can expect in Saudi
Coach Conrad tasked with restoring South African Test fortunes
India's Iyer ruled out of New Zealand ODIs with back injury
Pant thanks 'heroes' after horror crash
Djokovic storms into second round of Australian Open
BGF president honoured by Asian Gymnastics Union


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft