

Khulna win at last, beat Rangpur after Tamim show

Tigers won the toss and invited Riders to bat first and bowled them out on 129 in the last ball of the innings. RRs without their regular skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan, who remained out of the match due to back pain, captained by their Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik, lost their opener Rony Talukdar in the very second delivery of the day. None of the Riders' batters could show resistance against Tigers' bowlers and Mahedi Hasan's 38 off 34 with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries, was the highest individual attainment in RRs line-up.

Parvez Hossain Emon (25), Naim Sheikh (13) and Rakibul Hasan (12) were the Rangpur batters beside Mahedi to reach two-digit figure.

Pakistani quick Wahab Riaz had a hattrick in the 20th over, hauled four wickets for 14 runs to destroy RR's batting line-up. Riaz's compatriot Amad Butt picked three and local spinner Nahidul Islam got two wickets respectively.

Chasing an easy 130-run target, KTs reached the post losing the wicket of Munim Shahriar, who scored 21 off as many balls. Tigers were on 41 at that juncture of the game. Later on, absolute domination with the bat from Tamim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy helped them to clinch the maiden victory with 10 balls remaining.

Tamim remained unbeaten picking up his first fifty in the current season BPL, swung bat for 60 off 47. The dashing opener hit four boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Joy on the contrary, was slow in terms of scoring rate, who was batting till the last to assemble 38 runs off 42 balls.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the lone successful Riders' bowler to seize the wicket of Munim.

Wahab Riaz was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.















After conceding three straight defeats Khulna Tigers got their first win on Tuesday in Bangladesh Premier League 2023. They blew away Rangpur Riders by nine wickets ridding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal.Tigers won the toss and invited Riders to bat first and bowled them out on 129 in the last ball of the innings. RRs without their regular skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan, who remained out of the match due to back pain, captained by their Pakistani recruit Shoaib Malik, lost their opener Rony Talukdar in the very second delivery of the day. None of the Riders' batters could show resistance against Tigers' bowlers and Mahedi Hasan's 38 off 34 with couple of boundaries and as many over boundaries, was the highest individual attainment in RRs line-up.Parvez Hossain Emon (25), Naim Sheikh (13) and Rakibul Hasan (12) were the Rangpur batters beside Mahedi to reach two-digit figure.Pakistani quick Wahab Riaz had a hattrick in the 20th over, hauled four wickets for 14 runs to destroy RR's batting line-up. Riaz's compatriot Amad Butt picked three and local spinner Nahidul Islam got two wickets respectively.Chasing an easy 130-run target, KTs reached the post losing the wicket of Munim Shahriar, who scored 21 off as many balls. Tigers were on 41 at that juncture of the game. Later on, absolute domination with the bat from Tamim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy helped them to clinch the maiden victory with 10 balls remaining.Tamim remained unbeaten picking up his first fifty in the current season BPL, swung bat for 60 off 47. The dashing opener hit four boundaries and couple of over boundaries. Joy on the contrary, was slow in terms of scoring rate, who was batting till the last to assemble 38 runs off 42 balls.Azmatullah Omarzai was the lone successful Riders' bowler to seize the wicket of Munim.Wahab Riaz was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell.