Tigresses buoyant to finish group as champions beating USA today

Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:56 AM
Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team will take on their USA counterparts in today's ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa and are keen to end the group round remaining unbeaten.
Willowmoore Park, Benoni will host the match starting at 2:00pm (BST).
In the tournament opener, the young Tigresses had hold Australia on 130 for five after outstanding spells from the Bangladesh skipper Disha Biswash, Marufia Akter, Rabeya Khan and Dipa Khatun, followed by steady batting display from Afia Prottasha , Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter  and Sumaiya Akter .
They beat Sri Lanka by 10 runs in the following games to secure Super-six round as the first team after brilliant fifties from Prottasha (53 off 43) and Shorna Akter (50 runs off 28 balls).
All the players of the squad are well inform and Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Misty Shaha and Leky Chakma are yet to expose their caliber as their top-order had been outstanding so far.
The USA on the contrary, are underdogs and lost two off their earlier games, have nothing to lose. They must be looking for a narrow defeat against the mightiest team in the group.
Australia and Sri Lanka both won against the USA and conceded defeat against Bangladesh, will meet the crucial match today as well, result of which will determine the group runner-ups.


