ICB gives Tk 30cr for small investors of capital market

The cheque was handed over on Tuesday at the head office of ICB, says a press release.

Managing Director of ICB Md Abul Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of LankaBangla Securities Ltd and Deputy General Manager Md Korban Ali were present on the occasion.



