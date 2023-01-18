

Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD

President of Nigeria-Bangladesh Trade and Technology Forum (NBTTF) Roberts Moses Achanya expressed the interest in a courtesy call with FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Tuesday.

The delegation also included NBTTF member Leonard, National Identity Management Commission Secretary General Abubakar Aliyo Aziz and member Gumi Aliya Abubakar.

At the meeting, Roberts Moses Achanya said, "The trade potentials of the two countries are very high in textile and ceramic sector. We are looking for joint ventures to expand these sectors. Nigeria has gas, oil, gold, steel and other mineral resources. So there are a lot of opportunities there."

In the fiscal year 2021-22 Bangladesh exported goods worth $14.64 million to Nigeria and imported $476.64 million worth of products. Informing this statistics The FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, "The market potentials in African countries including Nigeria are huge.

If the government and private sector give more focus there, Nigeria can be a big market for Bangladeshi products."

Md. Jashim Uddin urged the Nigerian delegation to visit the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) in Purbachal to get a better knowledge about Bangladeshi products. Besides, LNG can be imported from Nigeria if necessary facilities are obtained, he added.

During the meeting, the FBCCI President informed the delegation about the forthcoming Bangladesh Business Summit to be organized on the occasion of FBCCI's 50th anniversary in March. Nigerian businessmen are also invited to participate in the summit.



















Nigeria is interested in increasing trade and investment relations with Bangladesh said the leader of a visiting Nigerian trade delegation to Bangladesh.President of Nigeria-Bangladesh Trade and Technology Forum (NBTTF) Roberts Moses Achanya expressed the interest in a courtesy call with FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Tuesday.The delegation also included NBTTF member Leonard, National Identity Management Commission Secretary General Abubakar Aliyo Aziz and member Gumi Aliya Abubakar.At the meeting, Roberts Moses Achanya said, "The trade potentials of the two countries are very high in textile and ceramic sector. We are looking for joint ventures to expand these sectors. Nigeria has gas, oil, gold, steel and other mineral resources. So there are a lot of opportunities there."In the fiscal year 2021-22 Bangladesh exported goods worth $14.64 million to Nigeria and imported $476.64 million worth of products. Informing this statistics The FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, "The market potentials in African countries including Nigeria are huge.If the government and private sector give more focus there, Nigeria can be a big market for Bangladeshi products."Md. Jashim Uddin urged the Nigerian delegation to visit the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) in Purbachal to get a better knowledge about Bangladeshi products. Besides, LNG can be imported from Nigeria if necessary facilities are obtained, he added.During the meeting, the FBCCI President informed the delegation about the forthcoming Bangladesh Business Summit to be organized on the occasion of FBCCI's 50th anniversary in March. Nigerian businessmen are also invited to participate in the summit.