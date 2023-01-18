Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD

Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD

Nigeria is interested in increasing trade and investment relations with Bangladesh said the leader of a visiting Nigerian trade delegation to Bangladesh.
President of Nigeria-Bangladesh Trade and Technology Forum (NBTTF) Roberts Moses Achanya expressed the interest in a courtesy call with FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Tuesday.
The delegation also included NBTTF member Leonard, National Identity Management Commission Secretary General Abubakar Aliyo Aziz and member Gumi Aliya Abubakar.
At the meeting, Roberts Moses Achanya said, "The trade potentials of the two countries are very high in textile and ceramic sector. We are looking for joint ventures to expand these sectors. Nigeria has gas, oil, gold, steel and other mineral resources. So there are a lot of opportunities there."
In the fiscal year 2021-22 Bangladesh exported goods worth $14.64 million to Nigeria and imported $476.64 million worth of products. Informing this statistics The FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said, "The market potentials in African countries including Nigeria are huge.
If the government and private sector give more focus there, Nigeria can be a big market for Bangladeshi products."
Md. Jashim Uddin urged the Nigerian delegation to visit the ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) in Purbachal to get a better knowledge about Bangladeshi products. Besides, LNG can be imported from Nigeria if necessary facilities are obtained, he added.
During the meeting, the FBCCI President informed the delegation about the forthcoming Bangladesh Business Summit to be organized on the occasion of FBCCI's 50th anniversary in March. Nigerian businessmen are also invited to participate in the summit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ICB gives Tk 30cr for small investors of capital market
EU vows to protect European industry to counter US subsidies
Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD
BD to be first in Asia to get IMF Resilience and Sustainability Fund loan
3.5m Bangladeshis to remain jobless in 2023: Report
Pictures on donations of banks for Ashrayan-2 Project
MTB to give payroll banking services to Quazi Abedin Tex
Asian stocks struggle after China data but outlook hopeful


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft