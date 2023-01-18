Video
3.5m Bangladeshis to remain jobless in 2023: Report

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Around 3.5 million people in Bangladesh would remain unemployed in 2023, surpassing the pre-pandemic level by 0.4 million, necessitating prudent government policy interventions.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) made the projection in its latest report titled 'World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2023 (WESO Trends)', published on Monday.
According to the report, Bangladesh's unemployment rate would remain 4.8 per cent in 2023, down from the projected 5.0 per cent in 2022.
The 2023 projection is, however, higher than the pre-pandemic level by 0.4 per cent.
In pre-pandemic 2019, Bangladesh's unemployment rate was 4.4 per cent or around 3.1 million unemployed labour forces, and the ILO report projected that Bangladesh would see a negligible 0.2 per cent annual recovery until 2023 since 2020 when the rate was 5.4 percentage points.
The report said that the current global economic slowdown is likely to force more workers to accept lower quality, poorly paid jobs which lack job security and social protection, thus accentuating inequalities exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.
The UN labour agency also projected that global employment growth will be only 1.0 per cent in 2023, less than half the level in 2022.
Global unemployment is slated to rise slightly in 2023, by around 3.0 million, to 208 million (corresponding to a global unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent).
The moderate size of this projected increase is largely due to tight labour supply in high-income countries. This would mark a reversal of the decline in global unemployment seen between 2020 and 2022.
It means that global unemployment will remain 16 million above the pre-crisis benchmark (set in 2019).
In addition to unemployment, 'job quality remains a key concern', the report says, adding that 'decent work is fundamental to social justice'.
A decade of progress in poverty reduction faltered during the COVID-19 crisis, it said, adding despite a nascent recovery during 2021, the continuing shortage of better job opportunities is likely to worsen.
"The current slowdown means that many workers will have to accept lower quality jobs, often at very low pay, sometimes with insufficient hours."
Furthermore, as prices rise faster than nominal labour incomes, the cost-of-living crisis risks pushing more people into poverty. This trend comes on top of significant declines in income seen during the COVID-19 crisis, which in many countries affected low-income groups the worst, it said.


3.5m Bangladeshis to remain jobless in 2023: Report
