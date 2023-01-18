

MTB to give payroll banking services to Quazi Abedin Tex

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB and Quazi Nazmul Abedin, Managing Director of Quazi Abedin Tex Ltd. were seen exchanging the documents at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212 recently, says a press release.

The Bank has fairly a wide range of banking products and variety of cards along with preferential pricing for its Payroll Banking clients; for instance, salary accounts, credit, debit and prepaid cards, and investment opportunities such as Term Deposit, Monthly Benefit Scheme and DPS etc.

The Bank also hosts variety of digital banking solutions through which Payroll Clients can make payments, transfer funds, pay bills using MTB Smart Banking App.

Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Md Shafquat Hossain, Head of Retail Business Division of MTB and RafikolAmyeen, FCMA, Chief Executive Officer of Quazi Abedin Tex Ltd. along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the ceremony.

















Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) has recently inked a deal with Quazi Abedin Tex Ltd., a concern of Quazi Abedin Group, for providing Payroll Banking Services to its employees.Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB and Quazi Nazmul Abedin, Managing Director of Quazi Abedin Tex Ltd. were seen exchanging the documents at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212 recently, says a press release.The Bank has fairly a wide range of banking products and variety of cards along with preferential pricing for its Payroll Banking clients; for instance, salary accounts, credit, debit and prepaid cards, and investment opportunities such as Term Deposit, Monthly Benefit Scheme and DPS etc.The Bank also hosts variety of digital banking solutions through which Payroll Clients can make payments, transfer funds, pay bills using MTB Smart Banking App.Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Md Shafquat Hossain, Head of Retail Business Division of MTB and RafikolAmyeen, FCMA, Chief Executive Officer of Quazi Abedin Tex Ltd. along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the ceremony.