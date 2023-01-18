Asian stocks struggle after China data but outlook hopeful

HONG KONG, Jan 17: Asian stocks mostly fell Tuesday after data showed China's economy at its slowest pace in four decades last year, though traders remain hopeful about the country's outlook as it emerges from years of debilitating zero-Covid measures.

The three percent expansion was the worst since 1976 -- excluding pandemic-hit 2020 -- and sharply down from the previous year, as widespread lockdowns and other containment policies hammered business activity.

However, it beat the 2.7 percent forecast and the fourth-quarter reading also topped estimates, while a healthy reading on retail sales provided extra cheer.

There is now growing optimism that the reopening that started last month will fuel a strong rebound this year and help support the global economy as central banks try to avert a recession caused by soaring inflation and interest rate hikes.

"Looking forward, we expect to see a sustained economic recovery in 2023 as a result of reopening and policy stimulus," said Chaoping Zhu, of JP Morgan Asset Management.

"Service sectors should be the early beneficiary when pent-up demand is released."

Regional markets, however, struggled to maintain the strong momentum that has characterised trading at the start of the year, which has been powered by China hopes and signs that the battle against inflation appears to be turning in central banks' favour. Hong Kong, which had piled on more than nine percent so far this year, reversed, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Bangkok and Manila were also in negative territory.

There were gains though in Tokyo, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai and Jakarta. London, Paris and Frankfurt fell at the open.


















