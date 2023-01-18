Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian stocks struggle after China data but outlook hopeful

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

HONG KONG, Jan 17: Asian stocks mostly fell Tuesday after data showed China's economy at its slowest pace in four decades last year, though traders remain hopeful about the country's outlook as it emerges from years of debilitating zero-Covid measures.
The three percent expansion was the worst since 1976 -- excluding pandemic-hit 2020 -- and sharply down from the previous year, as widespread lockdowns and other containment policies hammered business activity.
However, it beat the 2.7 percent forecast and the fourth-quarter reading also topped estimates, while a healthy reading on retail sales provided extra cheer.  
There is now growing optimism that the reopening that started last month will fuel a strong rebound this year and help support the global economy as central banks try to avert a recession caused by soaring inflation and interest rate hikes.
"Looking forward, we expect to see a sustained economic recovery in 2023 as a result of reopening and policy stimulus," said Chaoping Zhu, of JP Morgan Asset Management.
"Service sectors should be the early beneficiary when pent-up demand is released."
Regional markets, however, struggled to maintain the strong momentum that has characterised trading at the start of the year, which has been powered by China hopes and signs that the battle against inflation appears to be turning in central banks' favour. Hong Kong, which had piled on more than nine percent so far this year, reversed, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Bangkok and Manila were also in negative territory.
There were gains though in Tokyo, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai and Jakarta. London, Paris and Frankfurt fell at the open.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ICB gives Tk 30cr for small investors of capital market
EU vows to protect European industry to counter US subsidies
Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD
BD to be first in Asia to get IMF Resilience and Sustainability Fund loan
3.5m Bangladeshis to remain jobless in 2023: Report
Pictures on donations of banks for Ashrayan-2 Project
MTB to give payroll banking services to Quazi Abedin Tex
Asian stocks struggle after China data but outlook hopeful


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft