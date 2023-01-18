Video
Shrimp adulteration continues unabated: Exporters

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

BAGERHAT, Jan 17: Despite drives by police, RAB and Fisheries Department in Bagerhat district over the past few years to stop adulteration of shrimp, the abhorrent malpractice by dishonest traders continues unabated.
Shrimps are exported to different countries from Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts. Injecting jelly, water, rice starch, and other harmful substances into shrimps body to increase their weight and earn extra profit, is causing concern among exporters and consumers.
Shrimp exporters fear they may lose overseas markets if importers cancel orders due to such adulterated shrimp.
Shrimp was the second export items from Bangladesh in the past but in the last few years it failed to hold up against growing competition and fell to seventh losing grounds to many others.
In the last six months (July-December), mobile courts in Bagerhat seized some 1,660 kg of shrimps while traders were injecting jelly-like substances into shrimp.
Executive magistrates and Bagerhat District Fisheries Office (DFO) conducted 17 mobile court drives in various areas of the districts, including Bagerhat Sadar, Fakirhat, Mollahat, Chitalmari, Rampal, and Mongla during the period.
In those drives, some 1,660 kg of shrimps were seized and destroyed, nine traders were arrested, besides five were fined and a total of 13 cases were filed.
The district fisheries sources said, the its teams and executive magistrates conducted 48 mobile court raids in different areas of the districts and seized 540 kg adulterated shrimp in the last FY 2021-22. A fine of Tk 1.65 lakh was collected in that fiscal year.
ASM Russel, Bagerhat district fisheries officer, said they have repeatedly warned traders and farmers.
"We've gave them advice on how to keep the quality. However, some dishonest traders continue to push substances to earn extra profits," he said.
Shrimp farmers of the districts claimed there is no scope for contamination from production level. Around 55000 farmers in the district are involved in shrimp farming.
Fakir Mohitul Islam Suman, president of Bagerhat District Shrimp Farmers' Association, said, traders are to blame for this ill practice.
"We give utmost importance to maintaining quality. There is no room for adulteration on our part by pushing any kind of substance. Traders and middlemen are to blame for this," he said.
Syed Zakir Hossain, President of Barakpur Wholesale Fish Market of the district, said they confiscate adulterated shrimp.
"Adulteration process mainly happens after the middlemen buy shrimp from different markets. They buy from us and sell to different export companies after adulterating the product," he said.
According to district's fisheries department, there are around 77,000 enclosures (Gher, as called by locals) on 72,724 hectares of land. Among them, there are 52,000 enclosures on 52,000 hectares of land for black tiger shrimp or 'Bagda' farming, and a total of 25,000 enclosures on 20,000 hectares of land for Scampi shrimp or 'Galda' farming.
A total of 35,000 metric tons of shrimp was produced in Bagerhat in the last fiscal year and 35,672 metric tons in FY 2020-21.    UNB


