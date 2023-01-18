Sonali Bank opens 4 special service counters at its Local Office

Video
Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

As an active partner in building 'Smart Bangladesh' according to the announcement of Prime Minister. Sonali Bank Limited opens four special service counters in its Local Office to serve the Freedom fighters, retired bank officers and employees, challenged people and senior citizens.
As chief guest, Chairman, Board of Directors of  Sonali Bank Ltd Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and as special guest CEO and Managing Director Md. Afzal Karim inaugurated the special service counters in Local Office as a part of model branch on Monday at Motijheel in Bank's Head Office premises, says a press release.
General Manager of Local Office Md. Rezaul Karim presided over the inaugurated program while Deputy Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Sanchia Binte Ali, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md. Wahidul Islam and Parsoma Alam Among others, General Managers of Head office and other executives and officers were present in the occasion.
Sonali Bank is going to transform 17 existing branches into Model branches to make banking services dynamic and customer friendly. Customers will get all banking services quickly and easily in these model branches.


