Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:55 AM
Business

Cash back on bKash payment at popular restaurants

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023
Business Desk

In the New Year, the customers can get instant cash back on bKash payment at the popular restaurants in the country. Any customer can obtain an instant cash back of Tk 100 following bKash payment on order of at least Tk 1,000 worth of food items at their favorite restaurants until January 31, 2023, says a press release.
Aamal Foods, Adda Restaurant, Authentic Kabab Express, Bao, Brews and Bites, Cake Storys, Chap Chai, Cheez, Chicken Republic, Culinary, Dough, Fresh Go Kitchen, Kahve, KFC, Khazana Mithai, Kiva Han, Kona Café, MADCHEF, Manhattan Fish Market, Nawab Chatga, Owais Food, Pagla Baburchi, Peyala, Pizza Hut, Second Cup Coffee, Secret Recipe, Smith's Caff Regalo, Smoke Music Café, Sparrows, Taza BBQ House, The Fundamental Restaurant, Tony Roma's, Uni Cafe, Urban Spoon, Well Food, Yum Yum The Café - are the restaurants eligible for Tk 100 instant cash back offer that can be availed by payment through bKash app, QR code and USSD code *247#. A customer can get this cash back offer once during the campaign period.
Besides, various cash back and discount offers are available on bKash payment at several other restaurants throughout the year. There are also attractive offers like buy one-get one or buy one-get two at selected restaurants.


