realme celebrates Service Day for customers

With an aim to provide enhanced services to its customers, youth-favorite brand realme started celebrating 'Service Day, starting from Tuesday.

The Service day will be concluded today (Wednesday) at all the authorized realme centers across Bangladesh. During these three days, realme offered a number of services and solutions to smartphone users. After-sales service is a prerequisite for customer satisfaction. These services are not only limited to repairing of smartphones, but are also targeted towards effectively understanding the long-term customer needs and meeting them. With this vision in mind, realme has introduced 'Service Day'.

On the occasion of 'Service Day', customers could enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on Mainboard and Motherboard repair of older models. Besides, users could also enjoy discounts of up to 10 percent on accessories and safeguard services, while out of warranty repairing charge has been made absolutely free. Customers could also avail phone cleaning and maintenance services free of cost.





















