Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme celebrates Service Day for customers

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

With an aim to provide enhanced services to its customers, youth-favorite brand realme started celebrating 'Service Day, starting from Tuesday.
The Service day will  be concluded today (Wednesday) at all the authorized realme centers across Bangladesh. During these three days, realme offered a number of services and solutions to smartphone users.  After-sales service is a prerequisite for customer satisfaction. These services are not only limited to repairing of smartphones, but are also targeted towards effectively understanding the long-term customer needs and meeting them. With this vision in mind, realme has introduced 'Service Day'.
On the occasion of 'Service Day', customers could enjoy discounts of up to 40 percent on Mainboard and Motherboard repair of older models. Besides, users could also enjoy discounts of up to 10 percent on accessories and safeguard services, while out of warranty repairing charge has been made absolutely free. Customers could also avail phone cleaning and maintenance services free of cost.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ICB gives Tk 30cr for small investors of capital market
EU vows to protect European industry to counter US subsidies
Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD
BD to be first in Asia to get IMF Resilience and Sustainability Fund loan
3.5m Bangladeshis to remain jobless in 2023: Report
Pictures on donations of banks for Ashrayan-2 Project
MTB to give payroll banking services to Quazi Abedin Tex
Asian stocks struggle after China data but outlook hopeful


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft