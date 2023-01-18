

Jamuna Bank Foundation officials handing over a blanket to a poor man in Dhaka recently. Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed around 2000 blankets were distributed among the underprivileged and cold-stricken people at Tejgaon, Dhaka Varsity area, Panthapath, Karwan Bazar, Hight Court Mazar Road, Katabon, Nabisco Mour, Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka Medical College adjacent areas of Dhaka city throughout the night recently. During this time, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed along with bank officials participated in the blanket distribution.