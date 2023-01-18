

BREB distributes blankets among poor in Gaibandha

BREB distributed blankets to the cold-striken people living on the river basins of the upazilas in Association with Gaibandha Palli Bidyuit Samity (GPBS).

Additional secretary of the government and chairman of BREB Selim Uddin formally distributed the blankets to 650 cold hit people of the two upazilas as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of BREB Selim Uddin said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina BREB has been able to reach electricity to every house in the country.

Palli Bidyuit has ensured the modern irrigation facilities to increase food production and created employment opportunities for the youths through setting up factories, he added.

General manager of GPBS Abdul Quddus, deputy general manager Md. Akhteruzzaman, UNOs and other officials of the Board including journalists were present at the programme.

















