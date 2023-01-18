Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yellen to meet Chinese official in bid to ease tensions

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

WASHINGTON, Jan 17: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with a top Chinese official on Wednesday to discuss the global economy and seek to deepen communications between their countries, a Treasury official said Monday.
Yellen's meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, to take place in Zurich, will be their first in-person encounter following three virtual meetings, the official said.
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had vowed during a November meeting in Bali, Indonesia to improve communications after years of sharp tensions over trade, human rights, Taiwan and other issues.
Yellen and Liu will "exchange views on macroeconomic developments and other economic issues as well as deepen communication" between their countries, the Treasury official said.
In Bali, Biden and Xi had pledged "to continue responsibly managing the competition between our two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation," the State Department said in November.
Weeks later, a first high-level US delegation -- led by Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and the National Security Council director for China and Taiwan, Laura Rosenberger -- traveled to China for follow-up talks.
That delegation was also there to prepare a visit early this year by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to be the first by the top US diplomat in four years.
The United States and China -- the two largest economies in the world -- spend more than any other nations on their militaries and are locked in fierce strategic competition.
In their Bali meeting, the two leaders discussed contentious issues, including Taiwan's future, US restrictions on Chinese high-tech imports and China's moves to expand its global influence.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ICB gives Tk 30cr for small investors of capital market
EU vows to protect European industry to counter US subsidies
Nigeria keen to boost trade, investment ties with BD
BD to be first in Asia to get IMF Resilience and Sustainability Fund loan
3.5m Bangladeshis to remain jobless in 2023: Report
Pictures on donations of banks for Ashrayan-2 Project
MTB to give payroll banking services to Quazi Abedin Tex
Asian stocks struggle after China data but outlook hopeful


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft