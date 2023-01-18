Video
Home Business

Germany’s VDMA hold seminar on technology in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 17: A 22 member delegation from 12 member companies of the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) led by Rajesh Nath, Managing Director, VDMA India, held a seminar on "German Technology for industrial development," on Tuesday.
The seminar was held at Radisson blu Chattogram and attended by more than 100 participants from the local industry, on the last day of the visit of the delegation which toured Bangladesh from January 14 to 17.
The delegation consisted of the representatives of reputed German companies like: SMS, Jungheinrich, Lechler, Lenze Mechatronics, Ringfeder, Netzsch Technologies, Omron Automation, SchuF, Igus, Vautid, Weidmuller Electronics & ZwickRoell along with their senior representatives.
The delegation was accompanied by Jan Janowski, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany.
Germany is one of the biggest export markets for Bangladesh and the two countries' bilateral trade volume is growing steadily. Bilateral trade between Germany and Bangladesh amounts to over $8 billion.
Bangladesh annually imports German machineries worth around 280 million euros, under different sectors like Food Processing and Packaging Machinery, Textile Machinery, Material Handling, Process Plant and Equipment, the export of German machinery to Bangladesh have been growing over the years. There is immense potential to expand German-Bangladesh bilateral trade in the future, keeping in mind the need for environment and labour-friendly production, the seminar was told.
As per Rajesh Nath, this is just the beginning and VDMA is looking forward to closer cooperation and interaction with the Bangladesh industry to foster the bi-lateral trade in the industrial sector.


