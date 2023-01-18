Video
Home Business

Stocks rise on fresh buying

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Stocks gained on Tuesday as the investors resumed buying mostly insurance shares pulling up indices on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 35.67 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 6,281 points.
DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 9.29 points or 0.68 per cent to 1,371 and the DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 13.91 points or 0.63 per cent to 2,215.
The DSE turnover rose to Tk 900 crore from Tk 713 crore on Monday.  Of the issues traded, 119 advanced, 60 declined, and 186 did not see any price movement.
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation has come to the top of trading in DSE. The company's shares worth Tk 59.6  crore were traded.
Genex Infosys is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company were traded at Tk 52 .74 crore. Orion Pharma has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 37.13 crore.
Other companies in the top list of transactions include Bashundhara Paper, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Navana Pharma, JMI Hospitals, Intraco CNG, Eastern Housing, and Lafarge Holcim.
At the CSE its general index CASPI added 29 points. Tk 42.59 crore. Of the 77 institutions that participated in the transaction, 29 increased, 19 decreased and 29 remained unchanged.


