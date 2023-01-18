Inflation, exchange rate fluctuation main challenges for BB

The major challenges for Bangladesh will be keeping inflation under control while maintaining currency rate stable in the coming days, said Bangladesh Bank (BB) annual report.

The central bank report said the inflation scenario of Bangladesh experienced a gloomy scenario in FY22 and onwards especially until September 2022.

So containing inflation at tolerable levels and maintaining stability of exchange rate would be a critical challenge for Bangladesh in the coming days, the BB report said.

The inflation outlook in the coming months will depend on further spillover of price from supply-demand mismatch, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the volatility in exchange rate and commodity price hike in the international markets, it said.

The central bank noted that an orderly exit from the extraordinary expansionary policy stance was necessary in light of the rising prices of commodities globally.

Despite lower than programmed monetary growth, Bangladesh had faced growing inflationary and exchange rate depreciating pressure since the second half of FY22, mainly because of the spillover effect of unexpectedly higher global inflation rate along with excessive current account deficits.

As a result, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up to 6.15 per cent in FY22, surpassing the target of 5.30 per cent. It was 5.56 per cent in FY21.

Rising prices across the global markets induced by supply disruption for Ukraine war were also playing a role in increasing prices of both food and non-food items in Bangladesh in FY22.

Besides, the budget deficit is widening and government borrowing from banking sector, particularly from the Bangladesh Bank, has witnessed a sharp increase recently to create an upward pressure on inflation outlook, the BB said.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine war heightened the potential losses of export demand along with international commodity price hikes, have led to higher import costs and trade deficit, mounting pressure on exchange rates, according to the annual report.

Taka has been weakened by at least 20 per cent against US dollar in recent months for higher costs of American greenback. The BB held responsible for continued deficit in current account balance in the external sector of Bangladesh since FY17 for it.

"Even a negative overall balance is prevailing in the balance of payment (BoP) in recent months. Consequently, the foreign exchange reserve has declined and exchange rate has also sharply depreciated."

The main factors behind the negative overall balance are higher import growth, negative growth of remittances, and less inflow in capital and financial accounts, it observed.

The central bank along with other concerned agencies of the government said the government has taken various measures to tackle the ongoing inflationary pressure. It also said both the monetary and fiscal authorities will have to come forward with appropriate remedial measures to tackle the situation.

















