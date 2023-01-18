ECNEC approves 11 projects involving Tk 10,640.58cr

Video
Karimganj Upazila To Have 15.13 KM Elevated Road

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 11 development projects at a cost ofTaka 10,640.58 crore on Tuesday including  construction of an elevated road from Mithamoin headquarters to Karimganj upazila under Kishoreganj for Taka 5,651.13 crore.
The road aims at ensuring smooth and uninterrupted all weather road communication in the region. ECNEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held in the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the approved projects included six new projects and four revised projects. He said out of the total project cost, Taka 7,827.50 crore will come from the government while Taka 2,880.18 crore as project assistance.
State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Commission members and concerned secretaries were also present at the briefing.
The Planning Minister said that the main objective of the elevated road construction project is to establish smooth road communication in the haor region from Mithamoin to Karimganj upazila through Mithamoin Cantonment.
Besides, some 13.40 kilometer existing road from Nakbhanga circle to Morichkhali Bazar would be widened to establish smooth and uninterrupted all weather road communication of Itna, Mithamoin and Austagram upazilas with Kishoreganj Sadar, Dhaka, Sylhet and other districts.
The main project component will include construction of 15.13 kilometer elevated road, widening of 13.40 kilometer existing road, construction of four bridges, 13 toll plazas, toll monitoring buildings and check posts.
It also includes construction of 13 kilometer temporary submersible roads, four deep tube wells, four foot-over bridges, construction of 40,468 square meter construction yard, 8,224 square meter bus stops and 151.09 acres of land acquisition, the meeting sources said.
Commenting on the current state of the economy, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said that foreign currency reserve is not the only thing to measure the country's economic strength rather other indices like import, export, remittance and government borrowings should also have to be considered.
He said that the foreign currency reserve was $32.51 billion on January 11 after the ACU payment while the export earnings were $2 billion higher during the July-December period of the current fiscal year (FY23) compared to the same period of the last fiscal year (FY22).
Besides, the inward remittance was also higher during this period with $10.49 billion and alongside a high FDI.
"Exports and inward remittances are increasing thus giving a signal that the forex reserve will also increase. So, there is nothing to be worried about reserve. The inflation is also falling over the last few months," Alam said adding that the shock of the global economic recession would not affect much the country.
Dr Alam said that inflation is being calculated in the country in line with the globally acclaimed method.


