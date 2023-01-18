Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakkhan Parishad organized a commemorative discussion in Pabna Town on Monday to mark the 9th death anniversary of the legendary actress. Assistant High Commissioner of Indian Embassy in Rajshahi Manoj Kumar was present as the chief guest while the parishad's Acting President Dr Ramdulal Bhoumik presided over the programme. Zilla Parishad Chairman FF ASM Abdur Rahim Pakon, Pabna Municipality Mayor Sharif Uddn Prodhan, and Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman were also present at that time. Dr Naresh Madhu, secretary of the parishad, delivered the welcome speech at the discussion.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

