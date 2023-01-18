Initiative to produce quality mustard seed taken in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Jan 17: Gaibandha Office of Seed Certification Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture has taken up an initiative to produce quality mustard seed at the farmer level in association with Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).

To make the initiative a grand success, a total of 15,000 hectares of land of the district have been brought under mustard cultivation during the current season.

Of the total, 172 acres of land of Sadar, Palashbari, Gobindaganj and Fulchhari upazilas here have been brought under the farming of BARI Sharisha-14 and BARI Sharisha-17 under increasing oil crops production project run by the DAE.

As the varieties have grown well on the demonstration plots, the contract growers are expecting good yield against the crop.

Earlier, the field level staff of the DAE had provided need-based supports including quality seed, fertilisers, other agri-inputs and technologies to the farmers under incentive programme of the ministry. Besides, the selected farmers were also imparted need-based training on mustard farming in groups under the project.

District Seed Certification Officer krishibid Showkat Osman said, he was monitoring the mustard seed production activity closely and suggesting the farmers round the clock to help them get desired production of mustard seed.

In reply to a query, Osman said the government would purchase the mustard seed from the contract growers through BADC.

Deputy Director of the DAE here Krishibid BelalUddin said, the production of mustard in the district has increased more than previous years.

It has been possible for motivating the farmers by the field-level officers of his department and providing timely agri-inputs by the government, he continued.

Efforts to farm mustard at the farmer level would continue in the years ahead to reduce the consumption of soybean oil and to save the foreign currency of the country, he concluded.















