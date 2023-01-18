Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Initiative to produce quality mustard seed taken in Gaibandha

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 17: Gaibandha Office of Seed Certification Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture has taken up an initiative to produce quality mustard seed at the farmer level in association with Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).
To make the initiative a grand success, a total of 15,000 hectares of land of the district have been brought under mustard cultivation  during the current season.
Of the total, 172 acres of land of Sadar, Palashbari, Gobindaganj and Fulchhari upazilas here have been brought under the farming of BARI Sharisha-14 and BARI Sharisha-17 under increasing oil crops production project run by the DAE.
As the varieties have grown well on the demonstration plots, the contract growers are expecting good yield against the crop.
Earlier, the field level staff of the DAE had provided need-based supports including quality seed, fertilisers, other agri-inputs and technologies to the farmers under incentive programme of the ministry. Besides, the selected farmers were also imparted need-based training on mustard farming in groups under the project.
District Seed Certification Officer krishibid Showkat Osman said, he was monitoring the mustard seed production activity closely and suggesting the farmers round the clock to help them get desired production of mustard seed.
In reply to a query, Osman said the government would purchase the mustard seed from the contract growers through BADC.
Deputy Director of the DAE here Krishibid BelalUddin  said, the production of mustard in the district has increased more than previous years.
It has been possible for motivating the farmers by the field-level officers of his department and providing timely agri-inputs by the government, he continued.
Efforts to farm mustard at the farmer level would continue in the years ahead to reduce the consumption of soybean oil and to save the foreign currency of the country, he concluded.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakkhan Parishad organized
Initiative to produce quality mustard seed taken in Gaibandha
Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi,
Youth electrocuted at Bhaluka
Seven killed, five injured in separate road mishaps
Poor people get winter clothes
Four people murdered in three districts
Cutting roadside trees goes unabated at Ghoraghat


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft