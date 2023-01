Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi,

Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi, as the chief guest, inaugurated FF Principal Tahazzad Hossain Road at Dwariapur Bazar in the upazila of Sirajganj on Monday. Municipality Panel Mayor-1 Tauhidur Rahman Apollo and former Muktijoddha Sangsad Deputy Commander Binoy Kumar Pal were also present at that time. photo: observer