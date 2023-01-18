Youth electrocuted at Bhaluka

A young man was electrocuted in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rashidul Islam Fahim, 28, son of Mohammad Ali Shiekh, a resident of Purura Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mohammad Ali came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was irrigating a land with a pump, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rashidul dead.

Physician of Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex Rakib Hasan confirmed the matter.













