Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth electrocuted at Bhaluka

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Countryside Desk

A young man was electrocuted in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Rashidul Islam Fahim, 28, son of Mohammad Ali Shiekh, a resident of Purura Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mohammad Ali came in contact with a live electric wire at night when he was irrigating a land with a pump, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rashidul dead.
Physician of Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex Rakib Hasan confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakkhan Parishad organized
Initiative to produce quality mustard seed taken in Gaibandha
Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi,
Youth electrocuted at Bhaluka
Seven killed, five injured in separate road mishaps
Poor people get winter clothes
Four people murdered in three districts
Cutting roadside trees goes unabated at Ghoraghat


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: i[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft