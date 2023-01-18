Seven killed, five injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including two women have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Magura, Gaibandha, Dinajpur and Sylhet, on Monday.

MAGURA: An LGED engineer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 55, a resident of Narsinghati Village in the upazila. He was a deputy assistant engineer in Magura Sadar Upazila LGED.

According to police and local sources, Shariful was going towards Bhayana area at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from opposite direction hit his motorcycle in Bhayana area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, leaving him on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Magura Sadar Police Station (PS) Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

GAIBANDHA: Three persons have been killed and two others injured after a bus hit two motorcycles and a truck in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The accident took place in Choumatha intersection area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway of the upazila at around 9:30am.

The deceased were identified as Bidyut Sarker, 42, Subhash Chandra, 35, and Sumon Chandra, 35.

Two pedestrians were also injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at Palashbari Upazila Health Complex.

Police and local sources said a speedy bus of 'Barkat Paribahan', heading towards Rangpur, crashed into two motorcycles when it reached the Choumatha intersection on the highway in the morning. Later on, the bus also collided head-on with a truck. The accident left five people seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the three motorcycle riders were declared dead by the on-duty doctor on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers have also seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Palashbari PS OC Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A woman and her mother-in-law have been killed and three others injured as a bus hit them in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tithi Roy, 17, daughter of Bidan Chandra Roy, and her mother-in-law Ratan Bala, 50, hailed from Bishain Village under Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District.

According to local sources, a Dinajpur-bound bus hit their van when Tithi Roy and Ratan Bala were going to a relative's house along with their family members, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three other members of the family critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, locals rescued the injured and took them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.

Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir said confirmed the incident.

SYLHET: A young man was killed in a road accident in Nabab Road area in the city on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hriday Ahmed, 25, son of Abdus Shahid, a resident of Bagbari Narsingtila area in the city.

Police and local sources said Hriday was returning the house riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a microbus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in front of LGED office, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sylhet Kotwali Model PS OC Ali Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













