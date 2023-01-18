Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 7:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Seven killed, five injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Seven people including two women have been killed and five others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Magura, Gaibandha, Dinajpur and Sylhet, on Monday.
MAGURA: An LGED engineer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 55, a resident of Narsinghati Village in the upazila. He was a deputy assistant engineer in Magura Sadar Upazila LGED.
According to police and local sources, Shariful was going towards Bhayana area at night riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a truck coming from opposite direction hit his motorcycle in Bhayana area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, leaving him on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Magura Sadar Police Station (PS) Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
GAIBANDHA: Three persons have been killed and two others injured after a bus hit two motorcycles and a truck in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The accident took place in Choumatha intersection area on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway of the upazila at around 9:30am.
The deceased were identified as Bidyut Sarker, 42, Subhash Chandra, 35, and Sumon Chandra, 35.
Two pedestrians were also injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at Palashbari Upazila Health Complex.
Police and local sources said a speedy bus of 'Barkat Paribahan', heading towards Rangpur, crashed into two motorcycles when it reached the Choumatha intersection on the highway in the morning. Later on, the bus also collided head-on with a truck. The accident left five people seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the three motorcycle riders were declared dead by the on-duty doctor on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, the law enforcers have also seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Palashbari PS OC Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A woman and her mother-in-law have been killed and three others injured as a bus hit them in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Monday       morning.
The deceased were identified as Tithi Roy, 17, daughter of Bidan Chandra Roy, and her mother-in-law Ratan Bala, 50, hailed from Bishain Village under Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District.
According to local sources, a Dinajpur-bound bus hit their van when Tithi Roy and Ratan Bala were going to a relative's house along with their family members, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three other members of the family critically injured.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, locals rescued the injured and took them to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex.
Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir said confirmed the incident.
SYLHET: A young man was killed in a road accident in Nabab Road area in the city on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hriday Ahmed, 25, son of Abdus Shahid, a resident of Bagbari Narsingtila area in the city.
Police and local sources said Hriday was returning the house riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a microbus coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in front of LGED office, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sylhet Kotwali Model PS OC Ali Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suchitra Sen Smriti Sangrakkhan Parishad organized
Initiative to produce quality mustard seed taken in Gaibandha
Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi,
Youth electrocuted at Bhaluka
Seven killed, five injured in separate road mishaps
Poor people get winter clothes
Four people murdered in three districts
Cutting roadside trees goes unabated at Ghoraghat


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft